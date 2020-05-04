Asure (ASUR) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Asure (ASUR), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.8% and a 37.3% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Asure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.33, representing a 56.8% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Asure’s market cap is currently $93.67M and has a P/E ratio of 3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASUR in relation to earlier this year.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.