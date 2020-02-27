Astronics (ATRO) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Astronics (ATRO), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.50, close to its 52-week low of $20.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 63.2% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Astronics with a $25.00 average price target.

Astronics’ market cap is currently $663.8M and has a P/E ratio of 7.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATRO in relation to earlier this year.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.