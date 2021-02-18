Astronics (ATRO) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Astronics (ATRO), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 73.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Astronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.67.

Based on Astronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $107 million and GAAP net loss of $5.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $177 million and had a net profit of $1.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATRO in relation to earlier this year.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments. The Aerospace segment designs and manufactures products for the global aerospace industry. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures and maintains communications and weapons test systems and training and simulation devices for military applications. The firm’s products and solutions include Aircraft Data Systems, Aircraft Electrical Power Systems, Airfield Lighting, Custom Design & Manufacturing, Emergency Systems, Enhanced Vision Systems, IFC Antennas and Radome Systems, Inflight Entertainment System Hardware, Interiors & Structures, Lighting Systems, Seat Actuation Systems, Simulation & Training, Systems Certification, Test & Measurement and VIP IFEC & CMS Systems. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, NY.