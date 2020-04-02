Associated Capital Group (AC) Gets a Hold Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report issued on March 30, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Associated Capital Group (AC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.18, close to its 52-week low of $24.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.2% and a 28.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Associated Capital Group has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $65.46 and a one-year low of $24.83. Currently, Associated Capital Group has an average volume of 15.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AC in relation to earlier this year.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.