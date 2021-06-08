Associated Capital Group (AC) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Associated Capital Group (AC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 34.7% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Associated Capital Group is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Associated Capital Group’s market cap is currently $861.4M and has a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.97.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.