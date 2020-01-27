Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 23, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 59.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Associated Banc-Corp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.33.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $82.76 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $88.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 229 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ASB in relation to earlier this year.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.