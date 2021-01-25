Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Hold rating on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.6% and a 33.1% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Associated Banc-Corp with a $19.75 average price target, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on January 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.49 and a one-year low of $10.23. Currently, Associated Banc-Corp has an average volume of 1.15M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 197 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ASB in relation to earlier this year.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.