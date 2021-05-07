Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Casey Haire maintained a Hold rating on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on April 23 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.12, close to its 52-week high of $23.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Haire is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Haire covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Svb Financial Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Associated Banc-Corp is a Hold with an average price target of $22.50, implying a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.95 and a one-year low of $11.13. Currently, Associated Banc-Corp has an average volume of 1.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 195 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ASB in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Philip Flynn, the President & CEO of ASB sold 139,747 shares for a total of $2,804,912.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.