AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.85.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 71.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AssetMark Financial Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a one-year high of $29.45 and a one-year low of $13.94. Currently, AssetMark Financial Holdings has an average volume of 106.4K.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.