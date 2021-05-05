AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.20, close to its 52-week low of $20.88.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 69.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AssetMark Financial Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AssetMark Financial Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $111 million and GAAP net loss of $9.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.74 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.