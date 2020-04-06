Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Receives a Buy from William Blair

Christine Brown- April 6, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Assembly Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00, which is an 89.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.07 and a one-year low of $8.14. Currently, Assembly Biosciences has an average volume of 291.5K.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

