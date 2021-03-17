Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Brian Anderson- March 17, 2021, 5:07 AM EDT

In a report issued on March 10, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.00, close to its 52-week low of $4.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.5% and a 47.9% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Assembly Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, an 111.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.84 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, Assembly Biosciences has an average volume of 1.27M.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

