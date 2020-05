Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.0% and a 45.7% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Assembly Biosciences with a $30.00 average price target.

Based on Assembly Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.77 million and GAAP net loss of $27.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.74 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.16 million.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.