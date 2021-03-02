Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on February 26, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) and a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.01, close to its 52-week low of $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 49.4% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Assembly Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, an 117.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Assembly Biosciences’ market cap is currently $166.8M and has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.73.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.