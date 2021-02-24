Aspen Group (ASPU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Canaccord Genuity gave Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Grondahl assigned a Buy rating to Aspen Group yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 64.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Medallion Financial, and Shift Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspen Group with a $14.33 average price target, implying a 49.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Aspen Group’s market cap is currently $250.3M and has a P/E ratio of -26.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2020, Gerard Wendolowski, the COO of ASPU bought 4,167 shares for a total of $9,501.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.