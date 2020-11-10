Aspen Group (ASPU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Northland Securities gave Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 40.0% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and Synacor.

Aspen Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, which is a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Aspen Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.17 million and GAAP net loss of $943.2K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in September 2020, Andrew Kaplan, a Director at ASPU bought 20,834 shares for a total of $41,251.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.