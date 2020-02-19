Aspen Group (ASPU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Northland Securities gave Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Roth Capital. Analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.61, close to its 52-week high of $10.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 49.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.25, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Aspen Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $638.2K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ASPU in relation to earlier this year.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University.

