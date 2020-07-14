Aspen Group (ASPU) Initiated with a Buy at B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Aspen Group (ASPU) and a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 47.8% success rate. Sharma covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, Donnelley Financial Solutions, and Lincoln Edu.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.33, representing a 40.8% upside. In a report issued on July 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.75 and a one-year low of $3.62. Currently, Aspen Group has an average volume of 180.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ASPU in relation to earlier this year.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.