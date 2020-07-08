Aspen Group (ASPU) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group (ASPU), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 53.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Aspen Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.80, which is a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.75 and a one-year low of $3.62. Currently, Aspen Group has an average volume of 168.7K.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.