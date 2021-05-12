Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) received a Buy rating and a $27.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Douglas Becker today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.7% and a 62.8% success rate. Becker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Chart Industries, and Halliburton.

Aspen Aerogels has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.75, representing a 69.0% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Aspen Aerogels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.1 million and GAAP net loss of $6.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.42 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ASPN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Corby Whitaker, the SVP Sales & Mkt of ASPN sold 14,500 shares for a total of $328,425.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. It operates through Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.