Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.4% and a 35.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Renewable Energy Group, and Ballard Power Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspen Aerogels with a $11.75 average price target, an 111.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.71 and a one-year low of $4.10. Currently, Aspen Aerogels has an average volume of 125.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASPN in relation to earlier this year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. It operates through Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.