Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Craig-Hallum and B.Riley FBR gave Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Aerogels yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.2% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspen Aerogels with a $10.25 average price target, which is a 65.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.71 and a one-year low of $4.10. Currently, Aspen Aerogels has an average volume of 124.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASPN in relation to earlier this year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. It operates through Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.