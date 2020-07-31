Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Aerogels is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.67, representing a 55.7% upside. In a report issued on July 20, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Aspen Aerogels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.42 million and GAAP net loss of $3.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6 million.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. It operates through Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

