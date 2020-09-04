Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) on August 24 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.5% and a 33.2% success rate. Curran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Aerogels is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.67.

The company has a one-year high of $10.71 and a one-year low of $4.09. Currently, Aspen Aerogels has an average volume of 150.6K.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. It operates through Unites States and International geographical segments. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.