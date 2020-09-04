ASM International (ASMIY) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on July 30, Keagan Bryce from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on ASM International (ASMIY), with a price target of EUR185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.15.

ASM International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.42.

ASM International’s market cap is currently $7.22B and has a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.06.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials used in assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and subsequently assembled, packaged, and tested. The company was founded by Arthur H. del Prado on March 4, 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.