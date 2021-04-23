Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 63.7% and a 52.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aslan Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Based on Aslan Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.19 million.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and ASLAN002. The firm’s portfolio focuses on validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints, and novel cancer metabolic pathways. The company was founded by Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth, Mark McHale, and Jeffrey Tomlinson in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.