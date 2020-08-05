Ashford Hospitality (AHT) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

Brian Anderson- August 5, 2020, 7:44 AM EDT

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.01, close to its 52-week low of $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 47.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ashford Hospitality is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Based on Ashford Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $282 million and GAAP net loss of $84.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $415 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.28 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. It invests in lodging-related assets; direct hotel investments; mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition; first-lien mortgage financing through origination or acquisition; sale-leaseback transactions; and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

