Ashford Hospitality (AHT) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

Brian Anderson- July 30, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.04, close to its 52-week low of $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 35.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ashford Hospitality with a $15.33 average price target.

Based on Ashford Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $282 million and GAAP net loss of $84.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $359 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.02 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. It invests in lodging-related assets; direct hotel investments; mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition; first-lien mortgage financing through origination or acquisition; sale-leaseback transactions; and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

