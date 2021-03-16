Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Hold rating on Asensus Surgical (ASXC) on March 12. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 67.6% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Asensus Surgical has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Asensus Surgical’s market cap is currently $955.9M and has a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ASXC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, David Bruce Milne, a Director at ASXC sold 147,058 shares for a total of $308,822.

TransEnterix, Inc. is a medical device company. It focuses on commercialization of Senhance System, that digitizes laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. It offers the Senhance Surgical Robotic System, which offers robotic surgery for laparoscopic abdominal and pelvic surgery, as well as limited thoracic operations excluding cardiac and vascular surgery, and the SurgiBot System which refers to the a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. The company was founded by William N. Starling in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.