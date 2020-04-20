Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Canaccord Genuity gave Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma today and set a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.82, close to its 52-week high of $145.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.1% and a 37.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Ascendis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.89, a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ascendis Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.51 million and GAAP net loss of $80.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.52 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.98 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.