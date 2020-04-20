Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Oppenheimer gave Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $129.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 51.7% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Homology Medicines, Stoke Therapeutics, and ChemoCentryx.

Ascendis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $171.38, implying a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $171.00 price target.

Based on Ascendis Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.51 million and GAAP net loss of $80.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.52 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.98 million.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.