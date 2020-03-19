Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cantor Fitzgerald and Morgan Stanley gave Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Leland Gershell initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma today and set a price target of $199.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 33.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $187.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $145.59 and a one-year low of $90.06. Currently, Ascendis Pharma has an average volume of 185K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market.