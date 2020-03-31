Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma (ASND), with a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.00.

Gilson has an average return of 15.3% when recommending Ascendis Pharma.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is ranked #326 out of 6216 analysts.

Ascendis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.00, a 55.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $199.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $145.59 and a one-year low of $90.06. Currently, Ascendis Pharma has an average volume of 180.9K.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.