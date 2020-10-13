Ascendiant Keeps Their Buy Rating on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

In a report issued on August 23, Edward Woo from Ascendiant maintained a Buy rating on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Woo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Woo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atossa Therapeutics, NovaBay Pharma, and Biolase.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RedHill Biopharma with a $20.75 average price target, representing a 107.5% upside. In a report issued on September 11, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.35 and a one-year low of $3.26. Currently, RedHill Biopharma has an average volume of 353.9K.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It operates through two segments: Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The Commercial Operations segment covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s U.S. subsidiary. The Research and Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates and is being performed by the Company. The company was founded by Dror Ben-Asher and Ori Shilo on August 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

