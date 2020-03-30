Asbury (ABG) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Armintas Sinkevicius maintained a Hold rating on Asbury (ABG) today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.7% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Asbury has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.40, representing a 57.5% upside. In a report issued on March 20, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $69.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $123.45 and a one-year low of $39.37. Currently, Asbury has an average volume of 264.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; vehicle maintenance, replacement parts and collision repair services; new and used vehicle financing; and aftermarket products such as insurance, warranty and service contracts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.