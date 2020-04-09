Asanko Gold (AKG) Initiated with a Buy at Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Laurent Kimman from Berenberg Bank initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Asanko Gold (AKG) and a price target of C$1.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kimman is ranked #3025 out of 6295 analysts.

Asanko Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.83.

Based on Asanko Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $867K.

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

