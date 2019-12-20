Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Guggenheim and H.C. Wainwright gave Arvinas Holding Company (NASDAQ: ARVN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cantor Fitzgerald. Analyst Eliana Merle reiterated a Buy rating on Arvinas Holding Company today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.70, close to its 52-week high of $44.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Merle has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.4% and a 35.3% success rate. Merle covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arvinas Holding Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.86, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Arvinas Holding Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARVN in relation to earlier this year.

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110 and ARV-471. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

