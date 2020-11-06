Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.25, close to its 52-week low of $19.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 44.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arvinas Holding Company with a $60.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $61.57 and a one-year low of $19.68. Currently, Arvinas Holding Company has an average volume of 400.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110 and ARV-471. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.