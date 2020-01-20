Artisan Partners (APAM) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Artisan Partners (APAM) on January 15 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.97, close to its 52-week high of $35.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 64.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Artisan Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00, a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.48 and a one-year low of $21.28. Currently, Artisan Partners has an average volume of 358K.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc. operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services primarily to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.