Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Johann Rodrigues maintained a Hold rating on Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) today and set a price target of C$9.15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.41, close to its 52-week low of $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodrigues is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Rodrigues covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

Artis Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Artis Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.47 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investing in office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.