Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) Receives a Buy from Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Mario Saric maintained a Buy rating on Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) today and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Saric is ranked #603 out of 6559 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Artis Real Estate Investment with a $8.20 average price target, implying a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment’s market cap is currently $817M and has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.52.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investing in office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.