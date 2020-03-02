Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Jenny Ma from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF), with a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.35, close to its 52-week high of $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Ma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 70.2% success rate. Ma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Artis Real Estate Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.73, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.50 price target.

Artis Real Estate Investment’s market cap is currently $1.26B and has a P/E ratio of 22.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.76.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investment of office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the investment in and ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.