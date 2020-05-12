Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Johann Rodrigues from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF), with a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodrigues is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 45.8% success rate. Rodrigues covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

Artis Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.01, representing a 44.6% upside. In a report issued on May 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$10.50 price target.

Artis Real Estate Investment’s market cap is currently $767.5M and has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.52.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investing in office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.