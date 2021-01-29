Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 65.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arthur J Gallagher & Co with a $135.22 average price target.

Based on Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion and net profit of $177 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.8 billion and had a net profit of $126 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AJG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Scott Hudson, the VP of AJG sold 6,650 shares for a total of $805,182.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.