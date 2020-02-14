Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) today and set a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.29, close to its 52-week high of $108.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 68.2% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arthur J Gallagher & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.14, a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s market cap is currently $20.35B and has a P/E ratio of 30.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AJG in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Susan Mcgrath, the CHRO of AJG sold 3,433 shares for a total of $361,426.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate.