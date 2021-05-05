Artemis Gold (ARGTF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and BMO Capital gave Artemis Gold (Other OTC: ARGTF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Kevin MacKenzie maintained a Buy rating on Artemis Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.00, close to its 52-week high of $5.63.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 52.6% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Great Bear Resources, and Osisko Development.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Artemis Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.81.

The company has a one-year high of $5.63 and a one-year low of $0.86. Currently, Artemis Gold has an average volume of 25.85K.

Artemis is a well-financed, growth oriented gold development company aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition and development of gold properties in mining friendly jurisdictions.