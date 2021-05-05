Artemis Gold (ARGTF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Brian Anderson- May 5, 2021, 7:18 AM EDT

After Stifel Nicolaus and BMO Capital gave Artemis Gold (Other OTC: ARGTF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Kevin MacKenzie maintained a Buy rating on Artemis Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.00, close to its 52-week high of $5.63.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 52.6% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Great Bear Resources, and Osisko Development.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Artemis Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.81.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.63 and a one-year low of $0.86. Currently, Artemis Gold has an average volume of 25.85K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Artemis is a well-financed, growth oriented gold development company aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition and development of gold properties in mining friendly jurisdictions.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts