Arrowhead Research (ARWR) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Arrowhead Research (ARWR) today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 43.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arrowhead Research with a $66.00 average price target.

Based on Arrowhead Research’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $11.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $12.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARWR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski, the CFO of ARWR bought 12,649 shares for a total of $65,648.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.