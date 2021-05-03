Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Hold rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) on April 28. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 50.8% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.50.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $7.55B and has a P/E ratio of -73.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARWR in relation to earlier this year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.