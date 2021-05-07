Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.0% and a 31.9% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00, a 52.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Chardan Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $92.60 and a one-year low of $30.83. Currently, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 756.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARWR in relation to earlier this year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.