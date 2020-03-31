Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.4% and a 23.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.57.

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.45 million and GAAP net loss of $2.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.66 million and had a net profit of $12.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARWR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski, the CFO of ARWR bought 43,445 shares for a total of $384,145.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.